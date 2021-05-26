Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

