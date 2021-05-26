Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $877.87 million, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

