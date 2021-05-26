Ghost Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $102,834.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00975921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.71 or 0.09859657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00092348 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,437,308 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

