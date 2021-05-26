General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 559,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,935,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

