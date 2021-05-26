Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.86. 6,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,089,035 shares of company stock worth $73,535,376 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

The company has a market cap of $633.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

