Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.08 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $84.91 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00946306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.61 or 0.09714086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 85,904,839 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

