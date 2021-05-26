Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Announces $1.16 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

GELYY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 4,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.92. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

