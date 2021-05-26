Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Up 7.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $715.70 and last traded at $715.62. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $684.21 and a 200-day moving average of $636.75.

Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.