GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

