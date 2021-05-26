GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

