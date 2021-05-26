Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLY. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gateley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.33 ($3.05).

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £236.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.72.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

