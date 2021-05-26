Gary A. Shiffman Sells 32,422 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SUI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

