GAN Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $682.21 million and a P/E ratio of -19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.