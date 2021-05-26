GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $209.43

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $209.43, but opened at $220.20. GameStop shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 164,880 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of -2.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

