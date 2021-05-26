Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in May

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.72.
