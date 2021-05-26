Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 94.4% in May

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.