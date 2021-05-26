FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

