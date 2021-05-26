FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Increased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.79.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

