FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Issued By Piper Sandler

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $415,738.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,134 shares of company stock worth $14,600,177 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.