FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Critical Survey

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

28.9% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 24.79% 9.77% 1.00% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FVCBankcorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.46 $15.50 million $1.13 15.71 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.