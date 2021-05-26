Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and $4.23 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.58 or 1.00076327 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,307,315 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.