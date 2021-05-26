Fundamental Research Cuts Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Price Target to C$9.46

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.23% from the company’s current price.

GCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.22. 254,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of C$319.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.