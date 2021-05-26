Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 2.11. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

