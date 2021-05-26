Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. 13,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 16,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

