Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.
FRO opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
