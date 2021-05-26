Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

FRO opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

