Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,983. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

