Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRO.UN opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

