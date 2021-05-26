Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $973,679.54 and $463.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

