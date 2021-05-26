Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,250. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

