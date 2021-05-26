Frax Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $112.92 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00356792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00188036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00846527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 111,899,420 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

