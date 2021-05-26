Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
