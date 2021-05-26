Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

