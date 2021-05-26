Frank M. Svoboda Sells 20,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank M. Svoboda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.