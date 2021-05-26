Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock remained flat at $$104.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,584. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

