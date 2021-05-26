Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 10,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.