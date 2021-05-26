Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Critical Analysis

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

1.7% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A ANSYS $1.68 billion 17.58 $433.89 million $5.03 67.43

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -61.26% -55.35% ANSYS 26.46% 12.80% 9.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Foresight Autonomous and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.31%. ANSYS has a consensus target price of $305.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

ANSYS beats Foresight Autonomous on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching, as well as develops photonic design and simulation tools. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. It has a collaboration with Velodyne to develop software models of next-generation automotive lidar sensors. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.