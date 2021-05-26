Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on F. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

