Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

