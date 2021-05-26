Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FLNT stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 2.77. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fluent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

