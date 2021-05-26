Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NYSE FLS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

