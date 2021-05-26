Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,564. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.