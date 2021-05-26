Florin Court Capital LLP Takes $799,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. 21,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

