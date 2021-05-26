Florin Court Capital LLP Has $595,000 Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

FAN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 2,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

