Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 1,488 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,662,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,814. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.