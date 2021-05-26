flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 3,950.0% in May

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 3,950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNNTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $$131.00 on Wednesday. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

