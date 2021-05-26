Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

FBC opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

