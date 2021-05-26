Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Five Below worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

FIVE opened at $181.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.16. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

