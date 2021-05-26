FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Comparison

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FirstService pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.54 $87.26 million $2.02 79.61 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FirstService and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14 AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $159.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than FirstService.

Summary

FirstService beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

