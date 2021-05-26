FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

FE opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

