First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.40 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.47.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3048007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

