First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.43. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,364. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.07 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.30.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.3491605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $551,257 in the last ninety days.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

