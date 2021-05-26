First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

